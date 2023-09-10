Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $77.37 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $15.07 or 0.00058541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00237885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.00738901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00556631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00114998 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,934,889 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

