Euler Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $43.51 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Euler has a total market capitalization of $43.51 million and $157,198.36 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00010148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

