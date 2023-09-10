Everdome Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.66 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Everdome has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $12.66 million and $510,647.85 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars.

