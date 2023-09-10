First Digital USD Trading 0% Lower This Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $393.79 million and approximately $91.79 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 393,963,117 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 393,963,116.72. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99934991 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $157,022,477.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

