Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0124

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Flare has a market capitalization of $285.24 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 22,966,855,207 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 22,966,384,012.7399 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01253549 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $2,256,549.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

