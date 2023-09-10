FlatQube Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, FlatQube has traded down 0% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $266.36 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.38518341 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $963.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

