G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. UBS Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of GIII opened at $23.65 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

