G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

GIII stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 378,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1,669.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

