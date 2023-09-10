G999 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,135.94 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,135.94 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00025797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000122 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

