Gateway Protocol (GWP) Trading 49.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00006349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $44.22 million and $309,206.44 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.94982985 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $346,307.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

