Grin Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Grin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $335,136.39 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,720.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00236040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00737579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00554815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00058304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00114300 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

