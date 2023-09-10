GXChain (GXC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.09 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $24.09 million and approximately $1,175.39 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

