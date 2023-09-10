Head to Head Comparison: Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) vs. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Nyxoah 0 1 4 0 2.80

Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.58%. Given Nyxoah’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 3.69, suggesting that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Nyxoah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 2.98 -$10.63 million N/A N/A Nyxoah $3.04 million 67.75 -$32.90 million ($1.74) -4.74

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -578.77% -104.58% -53.15% Nyxoah -1,457.29% -35.76% -29.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nyxoah beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

