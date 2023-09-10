Head to Head Review: Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) & Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) and Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avance Gas and Summit Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Summit Midstream Partners $369.59 million 0.38 -$140.60 million ($8.04) -1.67

Avance Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Midstream Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avance Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Summit Midstream Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avance Gas and Summit Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.48%. Given Summit Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Midstream Partners is more favorable than Avance Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Avance Gas and Summit Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A Summit Midstream Partners -15.43% -8.81% -2.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Avance Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Summit Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avance Gas beats Summit Midstream Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avance Gas



Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

About Summit Midstream Partners



Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services. Its unconventional resource basins include the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio; the Williston Basin that consists of the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which include the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado; the Permian Basin that comprise the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp shale formations in New Mexico; the Piceance Basin, which include the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado; the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia. The company also owns an ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, which owns and operates natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization facility in the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Summit Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

