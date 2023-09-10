Hermez Network Price Hits $4.57 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00017653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $167.14 million and approximately $4,868.17 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.57996208 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

