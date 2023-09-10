HI (HI) Trading Down 32.1% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. HI has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $364,709.94 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016888 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,728.51 or 1.00038841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00137801 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $348,181.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

