HI Trading Down 29.6% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $3.82 million and $362,521.31 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00137801 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $348,181.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

