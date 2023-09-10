holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.33 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $11.33 million and $22,820.50 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.48 or 0.06291190 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000353 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01524883 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $108,070.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.