Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Earnings Results

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.01. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -149.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

