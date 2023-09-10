Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Earnings Results

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance
Shares of HOFT stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.01. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.26.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -149.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
