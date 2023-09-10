Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 17.0 %
HOFT opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.27.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -149.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
