Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 17.0 %

HOFT opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -149.15%.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 57.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOFT

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.