Horizen Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.95 or 0.00026836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $97.98 million and $3.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00096091 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00048547 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,108,525 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

