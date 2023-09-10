Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.31 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $98.31 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.97 or 0.00027087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00097441 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00048228 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,109,431 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

