Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.0505

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

