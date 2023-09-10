iExec RLC Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $74.92 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.0185731 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $5,370,316.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

