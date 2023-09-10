Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.37 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $18.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00011988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00025838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,970,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,726,190 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

