Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $149,994.63

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and $149,994.63 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,854.57 or 1.00059544 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00827577 USD and is up 26.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $259,707.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

