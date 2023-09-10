Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.42 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $148,319.84 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,693.77 or 1.00066451 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00827577 USD and is up 26.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $259,707.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

