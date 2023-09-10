Kadena Trading 17.1% Higher This Week (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Kadena has a total market cap of $129.24 million and $4.52 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,952,582 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

