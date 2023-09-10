KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33,232,250,662,615.00 billion and $41,612.85 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

