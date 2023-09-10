Komodo Trading Up 2.9% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000826 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and $617,050.07 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00096046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00048270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026843 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.