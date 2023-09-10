Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.91-1.01 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $59.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

