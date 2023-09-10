Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.91-1.01 EPS.
Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $59.91.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
