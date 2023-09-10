Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.60 EPS.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kroger has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.