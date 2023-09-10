Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. Kroger also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Kroger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.94 on Friday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,047,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,837,000 after buying an additional 527,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.