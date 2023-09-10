Legend of RPS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $135.47 Million (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Legend of RPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS’s launch date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

