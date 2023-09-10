Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Lisk has a total market cap of $98.42 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002679 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002612 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002181 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001580 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,778,164 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

