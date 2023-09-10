LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $48.06 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 955,594,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,572,561 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

