Mantle Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Mantle has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $757.65 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,382,070.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.41035306 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,150,228.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

