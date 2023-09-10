MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) vs. Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Financial Review

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MariaDB alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB N/A N/A -50.71% Datasea -145.23% -489.83% -179.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of MariaDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of Datasea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MariaDB and Datasea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariaDB and Datasea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB N/A N/A $5.20 million N/A N/A Datasea $17.08 million 0.83 -$6.52 million ($0.24) -2.13

MariaDB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datasea.

Volatility and Risk

MariaDB has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariaDB beats Datasea on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariaDB

(Get Free Report)

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Datasea

(Get Free Report)

Datasea Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MariaDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariaDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.