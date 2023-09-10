MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $23.32 Million

MELD (MELD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $23.32 million and $1.76 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,957,327,416 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01175957 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,896,261.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

