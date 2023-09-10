MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $49.55 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $11.09 or 0.00043128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $49.55 million and $628,639.43 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016930 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.83 or 1.00064165 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.13762003 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $532,410.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.