MetisDAO Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $11.10 or 0.00042899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $49.59 million and approximately $619,499.35 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017030 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014840 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,866.41 or 0.99948769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.13762003 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $532,410.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

