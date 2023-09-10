MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) & Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Head to Head Contrast

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 3.8, suggesting that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Meta Platforms and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 18.70% 21.72% 14.61% MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

62.9% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Meta Platforms and MicroCloud Hologram’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $116.61 billion 6.57 $23.20 billion $8.58 34.72 MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 6.58 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meta Platforms and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 2 5 44 1 2.85 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meta Platforms presently has a consensus target price of $319.79, indicating a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Meta Platforms’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Meta Platforms is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats MicroCloud Hologram on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About MicroCloud Hologram

(Get Free Report)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.