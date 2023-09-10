Mina (MINA) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Mina has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $360.14 million and $7.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,072,688,573 coins and its circulating supply is 965,934,569 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,072,287,532.8400393 with 965,357,826.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.37434306 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $8,706,431.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.