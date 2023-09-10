Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.81 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $143.58 or 0.00554032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $32.81 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,915.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00236661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.00740360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00058540 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00114900 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,330,066 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

