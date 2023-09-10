My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $852,742.71 and $158,506.71 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

