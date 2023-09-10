Nano (XNO) Market Cap Hits $82.18 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002398 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $82.18 million and approximately $991,260.29 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,720.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00236040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00737579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00554815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00058304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00114300 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

