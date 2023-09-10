Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $69,174.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00142313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00049861 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025652 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00028920 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003813 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.