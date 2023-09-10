NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00004457 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $46.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00036634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

