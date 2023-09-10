Neblio Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $65,108.74 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,764,220 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

