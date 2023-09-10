NULS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.78 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $17.78 million and $430,712.16 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000030 BTC.
NULS Profile
NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,664,460 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NULS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars.
